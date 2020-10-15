FinanceAsia Australia/NZ Achievement Awards 2020 now open

FinanceAsia is pleased to announce that the judging period is now open for our annual end-of-year Australia and New Zealand Achievement Awards, recognising excellence across the region's financial markets.

This year, for the first time, we have established an advisory board of external experts to incorporate an element of peer review and assist the editorial team in making their final decisions.

Members of the editorial advisory board are:

Tricia Ho-Hudson - Group treasurer, Woolworths. Responsible for cash management, global funding, balance sheet strategy

Steve Lambert - Chairman OurMoneyMarket; executive director Athena Home Loans and Lumi Financial Services; former executive general manager, corporate finance and capital markets NAB

David Morton - Advisor Helsinki Foundation Asia Pacific and advisory board member Yojee; former Asia Pacific head of corporate, financials and multinationals banking HSBC

Mary Ploughman - Chairman Plenti; non-executive director TF Global Markets and senior advisor Gresham Advisory Partners; former joint chief executive Resimac Group; non-executive director Sydney Motorway Corporation and deputy chair Australian Securitisation Forum

Sangeeta Venkatesan - Chairman FairVine Super; chief executive Applegrove Capital; board member WiBF; former chief operating officer Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Nomura

The House, Deal and Issuer categories eligible for submission are the same as 2019 with one new addition: a special Covid-19 award for the deal that we feel best navigated what has been an exceptionally difficult year.

The deadline for submissions is Friday November 6th. Please email all submissions to jackie.horne@haymarket.asia.

The winners will then be announced online on November 30th, with full write-ups published in FinanceAsia's winter edition at the beginning of January 2021.

Please download the submissions guidelines here for the full list of categories and our FAQ.