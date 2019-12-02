Congratulations to the Country Deal Award winners of the Achievement Awards for 2019. These are the best capital markets transactions in each country since December 1, 2018.

BANGLADESH

United Mymensingh Power – First Zero Coupon Islamic Certificate of Bangladesh

Standard Chartered

CAMBODIA

ABA Bank’s $21 million retail bond

SBI Royal Securities

CHINA

China Railway Signal Rmb10.5bn A-Share STAR Market IPO

CICC, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities, Citic Securities, BOC International (China), Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities and TF Securities.

Legal Advisers to issuer: Zhonglun Law Firm

HONG KONG

HK$25.2 billion credit facilities for the privatisation of the Hopewell Holdings

Citigroup

Legal advisers: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

INDIA

Embassy Office REIT $690 million IPO

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities India, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, IIFL, JM Financial and Nomura.

Legal advisers to issuer: Cyril Amarachand Mangaldas, Clifford Chance

INDONESIA

Lippo Karawaci $1 billion strategic transformation

Sole financial adviser to Lippo Karawaci and dealer-manager for the bond tender: Credit Suisse

$730 million rights issue: Credit Suisse

$410 million 7.0% senior notes due 2022: Credit Suisse

$425 million 6.75% senior notes due 2026: Credit Suisse

Legal adviser to issuer: Allen & Gledhil

KOREA

LG Chem $1 billion 5.5/10-year & €500 million 4-year green bond

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered.

Legal advisers to issuer: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

LAOS

€135 million ($150 million) senior unsecured financing facility to the Ministry of Finance

Credit Suisse

MALAYSIA

Serba Dinamik $300 million Reg S 3-year senior unsecured sukuk

HSBC, Credit Suisse

Legal advisers to issuer: Clifford Chance, Zaid Ibrahim & Co

MONGOLIA

Mongolian Mining Corporation $440 million 09.250% 5-year senior notes

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Frontier Strategies

Legal advisers to issuer: Davis Polk & Wardwell

MYANMAR

Yoma Strategic Holdings’ Bt2.22 billion ($70 million) baht bond

Twin Pine Bangkok Bank

PAKISTAN

Rp5 billion ($36.1 million) IPO of Interloop

Arif Habib, Ismail Iqbal Securities

Legal advisers to issuer: Haidermota & Co, Bhandari Naqvi Riaz

PHILIPPINES

$295 million IPO of AllHome Corp

UBS, CLSA, Credit Suisse, PNB Capital and China Bank Capital

Legal advisers to issuer: Picazo Buyco Tan Fider & Santos, Latham & Watkins

SINGAPORE

US$173 million SC Health Corp IPO on NYSE

Credit Suisse

Legal advisers: Walker, Ropes & Gray

SRI LANKA

Sri Lankan Airline $175 million, 5-year fixed rate Reg S bond

Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered

Legal advisers to issuer: Allen & Overy

TAIWAN

KKR-led consortium’s $1.56 billion acquisition of LCY Chemical

Goldman Sachs

Legal advisers to acquirer: Lee & Li Attorneys at Law, Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett

THAILAND

Asset World Corp’s $1.36 billion SET IPO

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Bualuang Securities, Kasikorn Securities, Phatra Securities, and Siam Commercial Bank

Legal adviser to issuer: Latham & Watkins, Weerawong C&P

VIETNAM

VNLIFE $300 million private placement

UBS