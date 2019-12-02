Congratulations to the Country Deal Award winners of the Achievement Awards for 2019. These are the best capital markets transactions in each country since December 1, 2018.
BANGLADESH
United Mymensingh Power – First Zero Coupon Islamic Certificate of Bangladesh
Standard Chartered
CAMBODIA
ABA Bank’s $21 million retail bond
SBI Royal Securities
CHINA
China Railway Signal Rmb10.5bn A-Share STAR Market IPO
CICC, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities, Citic Securities, BOC International (China), Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities and TF Securities.
Legal Advisers to issuer: Zhonglun Law Firm
HONG KONG
HK$25.2 billion credit facilities for the privatisation of the Hopewell Holdings
Citigroup
Legal advisers: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
INDIA
Embassy Office REIT $690 million IPO
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities India, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, IIFL, JM Financial and Nomura.
Legal advisers to issuer: Cyril Amarachand Mangaldas, Clifford Chance
INDONESIA
Lippo Karawaci $1 billion strategic transformation
Sole financial adviser to Lippo Karawaci and dealer-manager for the bond tender: Credit Suisse
$730 million rights issue: Credit Suisse
$410 million 7.0% senior notes due 2022: Credit Suisse
$425 million 6.75% senior notes due 2026: Credit Suisse
Legal adviser to issuer: Allen & Gledhil
KOREA
LG Chem $1 billion 5.5/10-year & €500 million 4-year green bond
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered.
Legal advisers to issuer: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
LAOS
€135 million ($150 million) senior unsecured financing facility to the Ministry of Finance
Credit Suisse
MALAYSIA
Serba Dinamik $300 million Reg S 3-year senior unsecured sukuk
HSBC, Credit Suisse
Legal advisers to issuer: Clifford Chance, Zaid Ibrahim & Co
MONGOLIA
Mongolian Mining Corporation $440 million 09.250% 5-year senior notes
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Frontier Strategies
Legal advisers to issuer: Davis Polk & Wardwell
MYANMAR
Yoma Strategic Holdings’ Bt2.22 billion ($70 million) baht bond
Twin Pine Bangkok Bank
PAKISTAN
Rp5 billion ($36.1 million) IPO of Interloop
Arif Habib, Ismail Iqbal Securities
Legal advisers to issuer: Haidermota & Co, Bhandari Naqvi Riaz
PHILIPPINES
$295 million IPO of AllHome Corp
UBS, CLSA, Credit Suisse, PNB Capital and China Bank Capital
Legal advisers to issuer: Picazo Buyco Tan Fider & Santos, Latham & Watkins
SINGAPORE
US$173 million SC Health Corp IPO on NYSE
Credit Suisse
Legal advisers: Walker, Ropes & Gray
SRI LANKA
Sri Lankan Airline $175 million, 5-year fixed rate Reg S bond
Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered
Legal advisers to issuer: Allen & Overy
TAIWAN
KKR-led consortium’s $1.56 billion acquisition of LCY Chemical
Goldman Sachs
Legal advisers to acquirer: Lee & Li Attorneys at Law, Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett
THAILAND
Asset World Corp’s $1.36 billion SET IPO
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Bualuang Securities, Kasikorn Securities, Phatra Securities, and Siam Commercial Bank
Legal adviser to issuer: Latham & Watkins, Weerawong C&P
VIETNAM
VNLIFE $300 million private placement
UBS