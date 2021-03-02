Embracing a new wave of healthcare innovation

With healthcare destined to play an ever-greater role in everyday life, Ally Bridge Group founder and specialist life science investor Frank Yu tells FinanceAsia which sub-sectors to watch, and why.
March 02, 2021

The global healthcare industry has been thrust under a brighter spotlight than ever before amid Covid-19. Notably, this stretches way beyond the rapid and unparalleled development of vaccines it includes a variety of promising therapeutics via clinics.

“The pandemic has been a watershed event for global healthcare and life science innovation,” confirmed Frank Yu, founder, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Ally Bridge Group, a global life science-dedicated investment group.

Yet in addition to the waves of capital being allocated to various research and development and other initiatives, he said the value of life science as an investment class as a whole has been re-rated...

