Dechert hires new partner to launch Asia financial restructuring practice

Daniel Margulies’ appointment creates financial restructuring capabilities for Dechert across Asia for the first time.
October 19, 2021

US-headquartered law firm, Dechert, has appointed Daniel Margulies pictured as a partner to lead the firm’s new financial restructuring practice in Asia. His appointment became effective from October 11.

Based in Hong Kong, he reports to Allan Brilliant and Adam Plainer, co-chairs of Dechert’s global financial restructuring practice.

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed with FinanceAsia that this was Dechert’s first hire within the financial restructuring practice in Asia, but that the firm has existing financial restructuring practices in the US and Europe.

“His arrival bolsters our growing presence and creates financial restructuring capabilities in Hong Kong and across Asia, enabling us...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222