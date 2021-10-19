Dechert hires new partner to launch Asia financial restructuring practice

US-headquartered law firm, Dechert, has appointed Daniel Margulies pictured as a partner to lead the firm’s new financial restructuring practice in Asia. His appointment became effective from October 11.

Based in Hong Kong, he reports to Allan Brilliant and Adam Plainer, co-chairs of Dechert’s global financial restructuring practice.

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed with FinanceAsia that this was Dechert’s first hire within the financial restructuring practice in Asia, but that the firm has existing financial restructuring practices in the US and Europe.

“His arrival bolsters our growing presence and creates financial restructuring capabilities in Hong Kong and across Asia, enabling us...