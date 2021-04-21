China central banker urges three-pronged approach to green finance

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBoC), has outlined key steps to meet bold climate ambitions.
April 21, 2021

To further efforts in tackling climate change, the international community needs to form broad consensus around key issues on green finance.

This is according to Yi, who was speaking at a high-level seminar on Green Finance and Climate Policy’, co-hosted by the PBoC and the International Monetary Fund.

His views reflect a growing need to implement steps to achieve various commitments to a low-carbon future.

China, for example, has announced a goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 the 3060 goal. “This requires a comprehensive economic transition, and green finance can be an accelerator in this process,”...

