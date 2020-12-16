China 2020 – a fixed-income market structure review

As we approach the end of the year, it is clear that 2020 has been a period of significant progress for China’s fixed-income market. Despite the unpredictable situation that has characterised financial markets over the past twelve months, Chinese regulators have continued to push ahead with measures that increase connectivity between the world’s second-largest bond market and the rest of the world.

Market structure is an especially important topic for China as international investors have only had streamlined access to onshore bonds for a few years ever since the launch of China Interbank Market CIBM Direct and Bond Connect.

Indices Major Inclusions

