Bursa Malaysia Investor Awards (IR) Awards 2026: Winners and highlights

Driving transparency and trust: Highlights from the inaugural Bursa Malaysia IR Awards 2026
On September 4, Malaysia marked a milestone with a gala dinner announcing the results of the inaugural Bursa Malaysia Investor Relations (IR) Awards 2026, held in Kuala Lumpur.
Organised by Bursa Malaysia in partnership with FinanceAsia as the official evaluation and polling partner, the awards are a flagship initiative designed to raise market standards, champion corporate transparency, and celebrate excellence across the Malaysian investment ecosystem.
Setting a new benchmark for corporate engagement
Under the theme “Recognising Excellence, Building Trust,” the awards shone a spotlight on publicly listed companies (PLCs), executive leaders, and investor relations teams that have demonstrated outstanding engagement with the global investment community.
Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, Bursa Malaysia CEO, (pictured) noted during his address, trust is one of the most valuable assets a company can earn. Strong business performance remains essential, but so too is a company's ability to clearly articulate its strategy, explain its performance, and help investors understand the value it is creating over the long term.
The evening’s guest of honour, YBhg. Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican, Treasury secretary general at the Ministry of Finance, delivered the keynote address. He emphasised that robust investor relations practices are vital for strengthening the quality, global competitiveness, and resilience of Malaysia’s listed companies.
A rigorous, market-led voting process
To ensure an accurate reflection of sell-side and buy-side sentiment, analysts and fund managers covering Malaysian equities participated in a thorough market-led polling process. Supported by independent verification and Bursa Malaysia’s due diligence review, votes were cast across five key pillars of modern IR practice:
- Accessibility of management: Direct, consistent, and meaningful access to leadership.
- Clarity and timeliness of disclosure: Prompt, transparent financial reporting and operational updates.
- Quality of strategic messaging: Clear articulation of long-term value creation.
- Effectiveness of engagement: Proactive communication strategies that address investor needs.
- ESG integration: Seamless blending of environmental, social, and governance factors into the overarching equity story.
Winners
The gala evening celebrated 32 winners across eight major categories, recognising both industry giants and dynamic mid / small-cap enterprises:
Best Large-cap Company in IR – Construction
GAMUDA BHD
Best Large-cap Company in IR – Consumer Products & Services
FARM FRESH BERHAD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Energy
DIALOG GROUP BHD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Financial Services
MALAYAN BANKING BHD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Healthcare
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Industrial Products & Services
SUNWAY BERHAD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Plantation
SD GUTHRIE BERHAD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Property
ECO WORLD DEVELOPMENT GROUP BERHAD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Real Estate Investment Trust
SUNWAY REAL ESTATE INVT TRUST
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Technology
VITROX CORPORATION BHD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Telecommunications & Media
TELEKOM MALAYSIA BHD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Transportation & Logistics
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD
Best Large-cap Company in IR - Utilities
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Construction
AME ELITE CONSORTIUM BERHAD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Consumer Products & Services
AEON CO. (M) BHD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Energy
HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BHD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Financial Services
RCE CAPITAL BHD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Healthcare
OPTIMAX HOLDINGS BERHAD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Industrial Products & Services
UCHI TECHNOLOGIES BHD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Plantation
TA ANN HOLDINGS BHD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Property
LBS BINA GROUP BHD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Real Estate Investment Trust
AME REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Technology
THMY HOLDINGS BERHAD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Telecommunications & Media
OCK GROUP BERHAD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Transportation & Logistics
SWIFT HAULAGE BERHAD
Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Utilities
TALIWORKS CORPORATION BHD
Best Company in IR (Overall)
MALAYAN BANKING BHD
Best Financial Reporting
MALAYAN BANKING BHD
Best Sustainability Communications
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD
Best IPO Company in IR
ORIENTAL KOPI HOLDINGS BERHAD
Best CEO in IR
Dato' Sri Khairussaleh Ramli, MALAYAN BANKING BHD
Best CFO in IR
Malkit Singh Maan, HONG LEONG BANK BHD
Looking ahead: Shaping the future of IR
The inaugural Bursa Malaysia IR Awards 2026 marks an important step in setting new benchmarks for the Malaysian capital market. By celebrating companies and leaders who prioritise trust, clarity, and proactive engagement, the platform aims to foster a more vibrant, competitive, and transparent market environment for years to come.
To explore the full list of categories, judging criteria, and methodology, visit the official awards portal at Bursa Malaysia IR Awards 2026.