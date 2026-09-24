Bursa Malaysia Investor Awards (IR) Awards 2026: Winners and highlights

Driving transparency and trust: Highlights from the inaugural Bursa Malaysia IR Awards 2026

On September 4, Malaysia marked a milestone with a gala dinner announcing the results of the inaugural Bursa Malaysia Investor Relations (IR) Awards 2026, held in Kuala Lumpur.

Organised by Bursa Malaysia in partnership with FinanceAsia as the official evaluation and polling partner, the awards are a flagship initiative designed to raise market standards, champion corporate transparency, and celebrate excellence across the Malaysian investment ecosystem.

Setting a new benchmark for corporate engagement

Under the theme “Recognising Excellence, Building Trust,” the awards shone a spotlight on publicly listed companies (PLCs), executive leaders, and investor relations teams that have demonstrated outstanding engagement with the global investment community.

Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, Bursa Malaysia CEO, (pictured) noted during his address, trust is one of the most valuable assets a company can earn. Strong business performance remains essential, but so too is a company's ability to clearly articulate its strategy, explain its performance, and help investors understand the value it is creating over the long term.

The evening’s guest of honour, YBhg. Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican, Treasury secretary general at the Ministry of Finance, delivered the keynote address. He emphasised that robust investor relations practices are vital for strengthening the quality, global competitiveness, and resilience of Malaysia’s listed companies.

A rigorous, market-led voting process

To ensure an accurate reflection of sell-side and buy-side sentiment, analysts and fund managers covering Malaysian equities participated in a thorough market-led polling process. Supported by independent verification and Bursa Malaysia’s due diligence review, votes were cast across five key pillars of modern IR practice:

Accessibility of management: Direct, consistent, and meaningful access to leadership.

Clarity and timeliness of disclosure: Prompt, transparent financial reporting and operational updates.

Quality of strategic messaging: Clear articulation of long-term value creation.

Effectiveness of engagement: Proactive communication strategies that address investor needs.

ESG integration: Seamless blending of environmental, social, and governance factors into the overarching equity story.

Winners

The gala evening celebrated 32 winners across eight major categories, recognising both industry giants and dynamic mid / small-cap enterprises:

Best Large-cap Company in IR – Construction

GAMUDA BHD

Best Large-cap Company in IR – Consumer Products & Services

FARM FRESH BERHAD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Energy

DIALOG GROUP BHD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Financial Services

MALAYAN BANKING BHD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Healthcare

IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Industrial Products & Services

SUNWAY BERHAD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Plantation

SD GUTHRIE BERHAD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Property

ECO WORLD DEVELOPMENT GROUP BERHAD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Real Estate Investment Trust

SUNWAY REAL ESTATE INVT TRUST

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Technology

VITROX CORPORATION BHD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Telecommunications & Media

TELEKOM MALAYSIA BHD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Transportation & Logistics

WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD

Best Large-cap Company in IR - Utilities

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Construction

AME ELITE CONSORTIUM BERHAD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Consumer Products & Services

AEON CO. (M) BHD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Energy

HIBISCUS PETROLEUM BHD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Financial Services

RCE CAPITAL BHD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Healthcare

OPTIMAX HOLDINGS BERHAD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Industrial Products & Services

UCHI TECHNOLOGIES BHD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Plantation

TA ANN HOLDINGS BHD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Property

LBS BINA GROUP BHD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Real Estate Investment Trust

AME REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Technology

THMY HOLDINGS BERHAD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Telecommunications & Media

OCK GROUP BERHAD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Transportation & Logistics

SWIFT HAULAGE BERHAD

Best Mid/small-cap Company in IR - Utilities

TALIWORKS CORPORATION BHD

Best Company in IR (Overall)

MALAYAN BANKING BHD

Best Financial Reporting

MALAYAN BANKING BHD

Best Sustainability Communications

TENAGA NASIONAL BHD

Best IPO Company in IR

ORIENTAL KOPI HOLDINGS BERHAD

Best CEO in IR

Dato' Sri Khairussaleh Ramli, MALAYAN BANKING BHD

Best CFO in IR

Malkit Singh Maan, HONG LEONG BANK BHD

Looking ahead: Shaping the future of IR

The inaugural Bursa Malaysia IR Awards 2026 marks an important step in setting new benchmarks for the Malaysian capital market. By celebrating companies and leaders who prioritise trust, clarity, and proactive engagement, the platform aims to foster a more vibrant, competitive, and transparent market environment for years to come.

To explore the full list of categories, judging criteria, and methodology, visit the official awards portal at Bursa Malaysia IR Awards 2026.