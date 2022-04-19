Blockchain’s overhaul of bond markets is ‘a matter of time’ – OMFIF report

The future of the capital markets is clearly defined by digitalisation and the integration of blockchain technology, OMFIF’s latest report finds.
April 19, 2022

A full digitalisation of global bond markets is a matter of when’ and not if’, according to the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum OMFIF’s latest Future of Capital Markets 2022 report, published at the end of March. Banks and other service providers will have to innovate to avoid disintermediation.

For the report, OMFIF queried 21 leading global public sector borrowers on the rise of new blockchain technologies and their outlook for the digitalisation of the global fixed income market, which OMFIF estimates to be worth $120 trillion.

The report found that around half of the issuers surveyed expect full market digitalisation to happen within five...

