Blockchain platform closes first SEC-registered token IPO

INX has become the world's first company to debut and successfully complete an SEC-registered IPO of a blockchain security token.
May 04, 2021

INX Limited, a blockchain-based platform for trading digital securities and cryptocurrencies, has closed the first SEC-registered token IPO with an estimated $85 million in gross proceeds from token sales.

Over 7,200 retail and institutional investors participated in the transaction.

INX Tokens were bought by retail and institutional investors in 75 countries, with more than 61,000 investors expressing interest but unable to invest in the IPO in part due to Blue Sky restrictions.

The deal paves the way for legal, regulated and safe capital raising and trading for both enterprises and early-stage companies by issuing security tokens as an alternative to legacy equity offerings....

