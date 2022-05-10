Bitstamp appoints new global CEO

Luxembourg-registered crypto exchange, Bitstamp, has announced the appointment of JB Graftieaux as global CEO, effective May 7, 2022.

The news follows the appointment of Ave King as Asia Pacific chief compliance officer earlier this year, with the region primed to set the precedent for fast-evolving global crypto regulation.

A spokesperson for Bitstamp told FinanceAsia that with the new appointment, the firm's strategic vision remains focussed on growing the company as a globally recognised brand.

“Asia Pacific is an important region within this overall strategy. Our long-term outlook on the region is very good, especially as we continue to introduce new and innovative...