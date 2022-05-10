Bitstamp appoints new global CEO

JB Graftieaux is promoted from Europe CEO and succeeds Julian Sawyer, who was in the role for 18 months.
May 10, 2022

Luxembourg-registered crypto exchange, Bitstamp, has announced the appointment of JB Graftieaux as global CEO, effective May 7, 2022.

The news follows the appointment of Ave King as Asia Pacific chief compliance officer earlier this year, with the region primed to set the precedent for fast-evolving global crypto regulation.

A spokesperson for Bitstamp told FinanceAsia that with the new appointment, the firm's strategic vision remains focussed on growing the company as a globally recognised brand.

“Asia Pacific is an important region within this overall strategy. Our long-term outlook on the region is very good, especially as we continue to introduce new and innovative...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222