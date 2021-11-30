Ashurst appoints partner to capitalise on DCM opportunities in China

London-headquartered law firm, Ashurst, has announced the appointment of Jessica Li pictured as partner in the global markets group, effective November 29.

Based in Hong Kong, she reports to Patrick Phua, Asia head of the law firm’s global loans and global markets practice, a spokesperson told FinanceAsia.

Li’s appointment will allow the firm to capitalise on new opportunities in China’s active debt capital market DCM, Jini Lee, regional head of Asia and global co-head of the finance, funds and restructuring division, told FA.

“Chinese issuers and investment banks are increasingly looking internationally to raise debt capital financing. Jessica has a...