Ares bolsters Asia lending arm in Hong Kong

FinanceAsia has learned that global alternative asset manager Ares has appointed James Garforth as principal, Asia direct lending, in Hong Kong this week.
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FinanceAsia has learned that global alternative asset manager Ares has appointed James Garforth as principal, Asia direct lending, in Hong Kong this week.
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