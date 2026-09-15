By combining credit assessments driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and big data with cutting edge digital infrastructure, FinVolution Group plans to empower financial institutions and advance financial inclusion across Asia, explains Joseph Ruan, chief operating officer of the fintech firm’s Philippines business.
For these new lenders, making a splash with attractive rates was just the first step. The real challenge begins now as they confront a crowded marketplace and deal with complex issues such as risk management and data protection.