lending

Hong Kong's virtual banks face real-world test

For these new lenders, making a splash with attractive rates was just the first step. The real challenge begins now as they confront a crowded marketplace and deal with complex issues such as risk management and data protection.
January 27, 2021

Ant IPO exposes new fault lines in China banking

Ant Financial’s expected IPO a key moment for China’s financial reforms as it shows how fintech is upending the competitive landscape for traditional lenders, both private and state-owned.
March 16, 2015

Japan behind EM lending surge

BIS data showing Q1 spike in cross-border lending to emerging markets says as much about Japanese banks as it does about growth.
September 16, 2013