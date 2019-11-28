Apac’s growing importance to global real estate

The Asia-Pacific region’s importance to the global commercial real estate market continues to grow, not just as a source of capital for investment elsewhere but as an investment market in its own right.

Commercial real estate transaction volumes in the region reached a new quarterly record of $42 billion in the third quarter, bringing year-to-date activity to a new high also of $128 billion, real estate broker JLL’s latest Global Capital Flows report shows

“While more accommodative interest rate policy has certainly boosted sentiment, particularly in the US, the broader global outperformance in the third quarter was...