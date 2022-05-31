Alternative investors eye opportunities in Asian private credit, infrastructure

The past week has seen moves by several global fund managers to ramp up their operations in Asia Pacific, as they eye opportunities arising from the region’s long-term growth potential and macro trends such as energy transition, digitilisation and urbanisation.

Blackstone announced plans on Monday May 30 to expand its private credit business in Asia with the appointment of Mark Glengarry as head of Asia Pacific Origination for Blackstone Credit. The US asset manager is looking to build a $5 billion credit business in Asia “in the near-term”, a spokesperson told FinanceAsia.

The firm is bullish on opportunities in what it calls “good neighborhoods” businesses...