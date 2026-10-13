The package from seven banks will bolster the Singapore operator’s data centre expansion in Johor.
October 13, 2026
Who's Tom and who's Jerry? Taiwan's insurers get creative (again) in their quest for products that solve the sector’s continuing FX and interest rate mismatch.
October 20, 2019
Changing interest rate expectations prompt a renewed surge in Reit offerings as investors wonder whether wider equity market momentum can last.
March 11, 2019
Southeast Asia and India were the bright spots in the debt capital markets in 2018. Could this be the year they emerge from China’s shadow?
January 03, 2019
Another disappointing year for Malaysian equity deals is on the cards as bankers wonder how listing candidates and their private equity backers will achieve their valuation expectations.
December 11, 2018
We continue presenting the rationale for our country awards with the winners from Malaysia.
June 28, 2018
Total equity fundraising in the country surpasses the full year total for 2016 after Khazanah Nasional sells a 3.5% stake in Malaysia Airports.
October 04, 2017
The country's two big banks divide the top awards between them in our Country Awards, while Citi and Deutsche Bank stood out among foreign banks.
August 01, 2017
Malaysia’s largest petrochemical producer hoped strong markets would be a catalyst for success. Instead it missed its price target and slashed the size of the deal.
July 04, 2017
Chemical company brings Malaysia's biggest IPO in five years as the sector hits new highs and foreign investors return to the country. Can it last?
June 05, 2017
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