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Asian bond outlook: Asean re-awakens

Southeast Asia and India were the bright spots in the debt capital markets in 2018. Could this be the year they emerge from China’s shadow?
January 03, 2019

Malaysian IPOs: a poor year expected

Another disappointing year for Malaysian equity deals is on the cards as bankers wonder how listing candidates and their private equity backers will achieve their valuation expectations.
December 11, 2018