The package from seven banks will bolster the Singapore operator’s data centre expansion in Johor.
October 13, 2026
Who's Tom and who's Jerry? Taiwan's insurers get creative (again) in their quest for products that solve the sector’s continuing FX and interest rate mismatch.
October 20, 2019
Malaysia’s state-owned fund continues to offload stakes in non-core businesses as it tries to recover the huge losses it incurred last year.
April 11, 2019
Southeast Asia and India were the bright spots in the debt capital markets in 2018. Could this be the year they emerge from China’s shadow?
January 03, 2019
Another disappointing year for Malaysian equity deals is on the cards as bankers wonder how listing candidates and their private equity backers will achieve their valuation expectations.
December 11, 2018
In a rare deal in Malaysia’s subdued secondary market, sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment trimmed its stake in RHB through a $149 million block trade.
August 15, 2018
We continue presenting the rationale for our country awards with the winners from Malaysia.
June 28, 2018
French bank hires Chris Marschall from CIMB to lead its equity capital markets business in Asia Pacific.
March 21, 2018
Malaysia’s sovereign fund sells $321 million of sukuk exchangeable into Hong Kong-listed Citic Securities amid a strong run in the underlying stock.
January 18, 2018
Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund raised $132 million through its second block sale of CIMB shares since July, and there is still room to cut its stake further.
October 17, 2017
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