TPG buys South Korea car rental firm from Lotte

The $928m sale of Lotte Rental is part of a portfolio restructure by the Korean giant.
August 14, 2026

Korean conglomerate Lotte has agreed to sell a majority stake in car rental firm Lotte Rental to private equity firm TPG.

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