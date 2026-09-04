SoftBank prices retail bond

Japanese giant SoftBank has priced a seven-year JPY1 trillion ($6.4 billion) retail bond at 4.75%, according to a September 4 company announcement.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Japanese giant SoftBank has priced a seven-year JPY1 trillion ($6.4 billion) retail bond at 4.75%, according to a September 4 company announcement.
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