SoftBank prices retail bond

The JPY1 trillion issuance will help fund the Japan giant's acquisition of ABB's robotics division.
September 04, 2026

Japanese giant SoftBank has priced a seven-year JPY1 trillion ($6.4 billion) retail bond at 4.75%, according to a September 4 company announcement. 

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