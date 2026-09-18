Apollo provides $585m debt financing to The Executive Centre

Funds managed by Apollo Global Management, its affiliates and other long-term investors have provided $585 million in financing to The Executive Centre (TEC), according to a September 15 announcement.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Funds managed by Apollo Global Management, its affiliates and other long-term investors have provided $585 million in financing to The Executive Centre (TEC), according to a September 15 announcement.
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