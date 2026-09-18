Apollo provides $585m debt financing to The Executive Centre

The private capital package will refinance debt while supporting the workspace operator’s expansion in Apac and the Middle East.
September 18, 2026

Funds managed by Apollo Global Management, its affiliates and other long-term investors have provided $585 million in financing to The Executive Centre (TEC), according to a September 15 announcement.

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