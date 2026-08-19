industrials

FA has learned that the US bank has made three leadership appointments.
August 19, 2026
Industrial continues to be Hines’ key focus in Singapore with high rent and capital value growth. Ground up development might be next as the developer eyes more opportunities alongside its Japanese partners.
July 03, 2024
Despite the decrease of car sales in China, upstream auto parts retailer Haoqipei is betting that customers want upgrades rather than new models.
June 21, 2019
Chinese industrial products supplier introduces the tech giant as a new investor as it continues its transformation from old-economy company into a fully fledged online distributor.
June 18, 2019
The German media giant has co-led an investment in Black Lake through its Asia fund. It hopes that the data service platform will bring efficiencies to manufacturing companies.
May 06, 2019
Battery safety might be on people's minds, but NIO Capital's Ian Zhu remains positive. From the driving seat, he shares his views on electric vehicles and the sector.
April 29, 2019
Chief executive of the Chinese industrial robot maker tells
FinanceAsia the firm is learning from the failure of its US peer as it raises $15 million for expansion.
April 08, 2019
The Hong Kong-listed unit of state-owned China Everbright Group plans to boost overseas assets, first in Singapore. Meanwhile, it has turned cautious on domestic investment.
March 06, 2019
Chinese HR departments are switching to a more efficient way to manage talent, and global investors have raised their stakes in this underserved market.
March 04, 2019
Tiger Global and Warburg Pincus have invested in labour management system provider GaiaWorks to capitalise on the boom in China's manufacturing and service industries.
January 17, 2019
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