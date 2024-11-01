Singapore Fintech Festival 2026

The Singapore FinTech Festival is a global nexus where policy, finance, and technology communities converge. Designed to foster impactful connections and collaborations, SFF is a platform to explore the intersections of cutting-edge financial solutions, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the latest technological innovations.

Through insightful sessions, roundtables, workshops, exhibitions and much more, SFF is an immersive discovery and dialogue of the future trajectories of financial services and the overarching digital transformation reshaping global economies.

Last year, we welcomed more than 70,000 participants from 142 countries.