Unknown Unknown

Ciliandra cooks with new dollar deal

Following an extensive roadshow schedule, Citigroup prices a debut deal for Indonesian palm oil producer Ciliandra at the tight end of guidance.
December 03, 2006

The RoK keeps on rockin'

Korea prices a new dual-tranche sovereign bond inside of its existing yield curve.
December 01, 2006

Warrants on the rise

FinanceAsia speaks to Citigroup's head of Asia-Pacific warrants, Michael Walker, about the growth of Asia's warrants markets.
November 28, 2006