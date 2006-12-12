Unknown Unknown

Only a month after launching its inaugural offshore dong deal, newly renamed and restructured Vietnam Electric announces a proposed VnD1 trillion 10-year offering.
December 12, 2006
China Fishery successfully completes international debt markets debut with an upsized deal at the tight end of guidance.
December 12, 2006
The Indonesian coal producer prices a dual tranche debt offering at the tight end of revised guidance.
December 11, 2006
The Thai telecom operator issues an upsized seven-year debut dollar deal inside of initial guidance.
December 07, 2006
Barclays and HSBC utilise non step-up structure for a new five-year non-call one deal for Citic Ka Wah.
December 03, 2006
Following an extensive roadshow schedule, Citigroup prices a debut deal for Indonesian palm oil producer Ciliandra at the tight end of guidance.
December 03, 2006
Korea prices a new dual-tranche sovereign bond inside of its existing yield curve.
December 01, 2006
FinanceAsia speaks to Citigroup's head of Asia-Pacific warrants, Michael Walker, about the growth of Asia's warrants markets.
November 28, 2006
Korea National Housing Corp prices debut bond at the tight end of guidance on the back of huge demand.
November 19, 2006
On the back of a huge order book, UBS prices Lippo Bank's lower tier-2 deal inside of initial guidance.
November 15, 2006
