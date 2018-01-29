Staff Writer

CBA's 'global search' for a CEO ends at home

Matt Comyn takes over at the helm of the troubled Aussie lender. But moving its former retail chief to the top job won't ease scrutiny amid a compliance scandal.
January 29, 2018

Downtime: cheapest places to join Asia's jet set

A new survey reveals that the cost of a luxury lifestyle is going up. But you can still live well for less and avoid seeing cash go up in smoke ... if you know where to look.
November 30, 2017

FinanceAsia reporter scoops top award

Reporter Ann Shi is named Journalist of the Year – Regulation at State Street's annual awards. Managing editor Alison Tudor-Ackroyd is also honoured, along with sister titles.
November 22, 2017