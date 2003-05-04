Despite tighter regulations and liquidity, China’s non-bank financial institutions are back on an upward trajectory bolstered by opportunities to be found in the new economy, according to experts on a recent roundtable in Hong Kong, hosted by Moody’s Investors Service and FinanceAsia.
China’s property development sector has set the dial to stability in the coming year but Moody’s believes tight regulatory controls on home buyers, restrictions on credit and weakening sentiment will all affect developers’ financial profiles.
Moody''s has a stable ratings outlook for banks in Greater China - Hong Kong, the Mainland and Taiwan - as well as those in Singapore, and while the impact of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak on the banking systems of all four may prov