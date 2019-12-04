China will continue to draw strong foreign inflows despite a prolonged spat with the US.
December 04, 2019
Taiwan wants to lure wealthy investors' capital from Singapore and above all Hong Kong but it ideally needs lower tax rates to do so, says a senior local regulator.
October 31, 2019
A new Invesco study shows institutional investors in Asia are increasingly willing to experiment on factor investing in the fixed income space, despite the complexity.
October 21, 2019
Beijing is keen to end the chaotic situation in Hong Kong and could fast-track efforts to de-emphasise its importance. But does it have a ready replacement? We ask five experts.
October 13, 2019
The masks ban using colonial-era legislation further damages Hong Kong's democratic credentials. With no end to the turmoil in sight, the city's financial status continues to weaken.
October 08, 2019
By enlarging their investment scopes, the regulator is also paving the way for them to expand their businesses in China.
August 20, 2019
International asset managers will likely accelerate plans to expand their China businesses now they can wholly own local fund managers as early as next year. It won't be easy though.
July 31, 2019
The Shanghai-London scheme expected to launch this year could help local Chinese investors turn their portfolios into more global ones with less regulatory and forex risk.
September 04, 2018
More than Rmb1 trillion of special-purpose bonds could hit the onshore market by October-end and offer a premium over the Chinese risk-free rate. But buyers beware.
August 19, 2018
The city's exchange operator will accept applications from pre-revenue biotech companies and issuers with dual-class shares from next Monday, despite lingering concerns.
April 24, 2018
