How structural growth and stable funding anchor Indian and Indonesian financiers' resilience
India’s domestically-driven economy and Indonesia’s commodity-led exports should provide some resilience despite a more challenging operating environment characterised by higher global inflation, rising interest rates and liquidity tightening. Elaine Koh, senior director for Asia-Pacific non-bank financial institutions at Fitch Ratings discusses the prospects for India and Indonesia’s finance and leasing sector in the current economic environment.