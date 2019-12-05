Elizabeth Utley

GrabPay’s has begun rolling back subsidies for merchants, suggesting that breakeven for the division may be closer than investors expect.
December 05, 2019
Central bankers from China, Hong Kong and Thailand plan to issue their own digital currencies, spurred by the threat to their monetary policy. They were previously too complacent, says the IMF.
November 07, 2019
Virtual banking, regulatory action and TLAC preparations in China are all talking points for industry leaders in China's capital markets.
October 03, 2019
