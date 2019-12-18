Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

How DiDi’s Jean Liu sees the future of ride-hailing

The president of the world’s largest ride-hailing company talks to FinanceAsia about international expansion, the safety record of robo-taxis and why DiDi should not be valued like Uber or Lyft.
December 17, 2019

Hong Kong’s bright flower is fading

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong highlight the increasing political risk as the city's capitalist system converges with China's socialist regime.
October 09, 2019