Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Russian bank VTB plans to knit together the financial infrastructure to support booming trade between the two nations.
December 18, 2019
The president of the world’s largest ride-hailing company talks to FinanceAsia about international expansion, the safety record of robo-taxis and why DiDi should not be valued like Uber or Lyft.
December 17, 2019
Kurt Björklund explains how Permira navigates stratospheric valuations in the technology sector.
December 09, 2019
GrabPay’s has begun rolling back subsidies for merchants, suggesting that breakeven for the division may be closer than investors expect.
December 05, 2019
Primary market demand is likely to be extremely strong. But will secondary market trading volumes strike the right liquidity balance between Hong Kong and New York?
November 13, 2019
Anti-government protests in Hong Kong highlight the increasing political risk as the city's capitalist system converges with China's socialist regime.
October 09, 2019
