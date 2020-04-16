FinanceAsia

Nick Herbert joins Haymarket Media Asia as Editor of FinanceAsia

FinanceAsia is pleased to announce that Nick Herbert has today joined the editorial team, taking up the role of editor.
April 16, 2020

Nick Herbert, an ex-banker and the former IFR Asia bureau chief and publisher of IFR, has vast experience in the global capital markets extending back 30 years. He brings a wealth of capital markets knowledge to the table and is very well-positioned to lead FinanceAsia as it continues to inform global investors of the exciting deal opportunities within the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are very pleased to have Nick join the award-winning FinanceAsia team. His deep technical knowledge combined with his years covering the markets in the region, place the brand in very good stead for the future,” said...

