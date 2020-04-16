Nick Herbert, an ex-banker and the former IFR Asia bureau chief and publisher of IFR, has vast experience in the global capital markets extending back 30 years. He brings a wealth of capital markets knowledge to the table and is very well-positioned to lead FinanceAsia as it continues to inform global investors of the exciting deal opportunities within the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are very pleased to have Nick join the award-winning FinanceAsia team. His deep technical knowledge combined with his years covering the markets in the region, place the brand in very good stead for the future,” said...