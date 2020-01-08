China tech credit

JD.com's "sexy" bond deal should rally Asia tech names to market

Despite aggressive pricing and historically tight yields, investors' appetite for Asia tech credit appears undiminished. It's an issuer's market for sure, but is it enough for a Xiaomi, Gojek, Traveloka or Tokopedia to take the bait?
January 08, 2020

Asia’s G3 primary bond markets could hardly have got off to a better start this January after JD.com brought China’s first jumbo bond offering of 2020.

Sizeable, sexy and with spread performance to boot such were the hallmarks of a $1 billion 10- and 30-year deal, with a $5.3 billion order book at the re-offer and 2bp and 8bp respective first day tightening despite a risk-off market backdrop.

The SEC-registered transaction ticked many of investors’ boxes, notwithstanding concerns about historically tight spreads and geopolitical tensions following an Iranian rocket attack on US bases in Iraq. Chinese tech deals also rank as dream dates for investment...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222