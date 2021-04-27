Driving transformation in finance

Join us on Thursday, May 20th at 11 AM (HKT/SGT)
By
April 27, 2021

The acceleration of digital transformation and cloud migration since early 2020 has reinforced the potential to drive transformation in the finance function - in a bid to deliver greater agility, more efficiency, better performance management and long-term resilience. Digital collaboration is no longer an idea, but an acute problem for every business to solve.

During this webinar, market experts will share their views via an interactive panel discussion on how CFOs, treasurers and other finance professionals can achieve this. This will include a case study to provide practical insights into the journey involved when putting relevant solutions into practice.

 

