Credit Suisse announces senior appointments within its IBCM APAC team

Zurich-headquartered banking group Credit Suisse has made several senior appointments within its Asia Pacific Investment Banking and Capital Markets IBCM team.

According to a memo confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson, the bank appointed Christian Deiss as head of Mergers and Acquisitions for APAC, effective September 16.

He replaces Joe Gallagher, who steps down from the position to focus on his roles as vice chairman of IBCM for APAC and chairman of the APAC Investment Banking Committee.

Deiss joined Credit Suisse in 1998 as a London-based analyst in the Investment Banking division, known at the time as Credit Suisse First Boston. After...